A Logan County Grand Jury indicted two men, one from Russellville and one from Munfordville on June 30, 2023, for sexual offenses against minors.
Osiel Lopez, 36, of Russellville, was indicted on one count of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, and one count of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Victim Under 16 Years of Age.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, on or between Oct. 1, 2022, through Nov. 8, 2022, in Logan County, Ky., Lopez committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, when he subjected a juvenile, who was incapable of consent because they were less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, to sexual contact for the purpose of gratifying his own sexual desire.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, on or about Nov. 2, 2021, in Logan County, Ky., Lopez committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Victim Under 16 Years of Age, when being 21 years or more, subjected to juvenile, who was less than 16 years of age at the time of the offense, to sexual contact for the purpose of gratifying his own sexual desire.
Lopez was issued a $250,000 cash bond. He was arraigned on July 20, 2023. According to Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr, Lope was not arraigned because he was deported before the indictment. The warrant remains outstanding.
Abner P. Eicher, 35, of Munfordville, was indicted on two counts of Attempted Rape, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; two counts of Attempted Incest, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, and two counts of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, on or between Sept. 1, 2011, through Jan. 31, 2012, in Logan County, Ky., Eicher committed the offense of Attempted Rape, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, when acting with the kind of culpability otherwise required for the commission of rape, he took a substantial step in engaging in sexual intercourse with a juvenile less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, on or between Sept. 1, 2011, through Jan. 31, 2012, in Logan, County, Ky., Eicher committed the offense of Attempted Incest, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, when acting with the kind of culpability otherwise required for the commission of incest, he took a substantial step in engaging in sexual intercourse with a person whom he knew to be a blood relative, and said person was less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense.
According to the Commonwealth of Kentucky, on or between Sept. 1, 2011, through Jan. 31, 2012, in Logan County, Ky., Eicher committed the offense of Sexual Abuse, First-Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age, when he subjected a juvenile, who is incapable of consent because they were less than 12 years of age at the time of the offense, to sexual contact for the purpose of gratifying his own sexual desire.
Eicher received a summons to appear in court. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 30, 2023. According to Commonwealth Attorney Neil Kerr, this case is a superseding indictment correcting a prior indictment, so it is not a new case. His trial has been set for September.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
