The South Central Workforce Development Board has received a $1 million dollar Disaster Recovery grant from the US Department of Labor to provide employment relief and assistance in the wake of the December 11, 2021, tornado. The tornado relief funding is designed to provide temporary employment opportunities that assist with clean-up and recovery efforts in the four counties identified by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as major disaster areas. In its application for Disaster Recovery funds, the South Central Workforce Development Board outlined three broad areas for use of the grant funds: Disaster Relief/Humanitarian Assistance subsidized employment, training and staff capacity.
US Department of Labor Disaster Recovery grants are designed to subsidize Disaster Relief/Humanitarian Assistance employment opportunities for individuals who have temporarily or permanently lost their job due to the December 2021 tornado. Employers involved in clean-up or providing aid/assistance to tornado victims (this can include government, healthcare and social assistance organizations) can benefit by hosting one or more of these Disaster Relief/Humanitarian
Second, disaster grants funds may also be used to upskill individuals for clean-up and recovery efforts. The South Central Workforce Development Board would like to fund training programs in the following fields: Emergency Medical Technician, Line Installation & Repairers and Heavy Equipment Operations. By concentrating on these fields, individuals can expand their career options while also providing invaluable assistance to short and long-term disaster relief efforts in their own communities.
Finally, the South Central Workforce Development Board will fund 2 new positions focused on serving and connecting our New American/International community to employment opportunities. As covered by numerous national media outlets, the Moss Creek/Creekwood neighborhood of Bowling Green was hit particularly hard. Many residents in this ethnically diverse neighborhood lost their homes and/or were displaced from work.
The complete Tornado Relief Policy can be found on the Board’s website under the RESOURCES tab. To learn more about the South Central Workforce Development Board and their efforts in the south central Kentucky region, please visit www.southcentralworkforce.com
The South Central Workforce Development Board leads the development and implementation of a highly effective workforce development system in the ten counties of South Central Kentucky in collaboration with business, economic development, education and community organizations in the labor market area.
For more information on the South Central Workforce Development Board, please call 270-745-3905 or email jon@southcentralworkforce.com
