Magistrates are still working out the details for moving the Logan County Coroner’s office to a space once occupied by the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force. The space, which is approximately 3,000 square feet, is located at 101 Thurston Drive, Russellville. Last year the task force moved its headquarters from Logan to Simpson County leaving the building empty.
Fiscal court members Barry Joe Wright and Thomas Bouldin paid a visit to the address recently to look at what will be needed to transform the building into something the coroner could use.
“It is our recommendation we hire an architect who can scope out the project,” said Wright. “I think this will be a great place for the coroner’s office.”
The Logan County Sheriff’s Department uses part of the building for maintenance and storage and will continue to share the space once the coroner is relocated there. The coroner is now located in Youngs Funeral Home in Russellville.
Judge-Executive Logan Chick thought it would be beneficial if Logan County Coroner Mary Givens came up with a list of needs to help direct the building design. One of the needs will include a bay door to drive in and out of.
