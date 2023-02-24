The state of Kentucky is awarding $534,000 in grants to 14 Kentucky counties to clean up illegal open dumps in rural communities.

Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced Feb. 2, the grants will be utilized for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the Commonwealth.

