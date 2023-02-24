The state of Kentucky is awarding $534,000 in grants to 14 Kentucky counties to clean up illegal open dumps in rural communities.
Gov. Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment (EEC) Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced Feb. 2, the grants will be utilized for the cleanup of 62 illegal dumps in 14 counties across the Commonwealth.
The grant funding is used to clean sites where household solid waste such as couches, tires, coolers, and bedding have been illegally dumped. Not only are these dumps an eyesore in municipalities, but they can be a health hazard due to exposed debris and vermin. Once cleaned, the sites offer locations for revenue-producing businesses.
“Kentucky families deserve for their communities to be clean and safe. Illegal dump sites can affect Kentuckians’ quality of life and the health and vitality of communities,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thousands of our people will benefit from this grant program.”
The grants will be used in the following counties and sites: Butler, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Hart, Hopkins, Johnson, Lawrence, Logan, Metcalfe, Pike, Scott, Warren, and Wolfe.
“We are very grateful to the state and Energy and Environmental Cabinet for their work in getting the grant to us,” said Nathan Cockrill, Logan County Solid Waste Coordinator. “We are very pleased to receive this grant for the cleanup of a dump in the vicinity of Sawmill Road in Logan County. The grant was a long process to receive, but we believe the patience is worth it. Due to the large and unknown nature of the contents of the dump, this grant for around $17,700 will be a big blessing. We will use it to hire help to clean the site. The specifics of this grant are planned to be addressed within the next two fiscal court meetings, but our hope is to get working on this dump cleanup in the next several weeks while there is less undergrowth in the woods.”
As part of the grant funding, counties must agree to provide a 25% match of the grant amount. The EEC may waive the 25% match on any individual illegal open dump where cleanup costs exceed $50,000.
“This grant has funded the cleanups for close to 2,700 dump sites across the state since its creation in 2006,” Secretary Goodman said. “I am encouraged that these communities have taken action through this wonderful program.”
Grants for the Illegal Open Dump Grant Program come from the Kentucky Pride Fund, which is generated through a $1.75 environmental remediation fee for each ton of garbage dumped at Kentucky municipal solid waste landfills. This “tipping fee” was first authorized by the 2002 General Assembly under House Bill 174, for use in a dump cleanup reimbursement program, and for the remediation of historic landfills. In 2006, Senate Bill 50 changed the reimbursement program to a grant program and expanded the scope of the fund to address household hazardous waste collection and recycling infrastructure.
Kentucky has made significant progress in addressing the illegal dump issue thanks to this funding, along with statewide cleanup and educational campaigns by local, state, and federal agencies.
