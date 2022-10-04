RUSNWS-10-04-22 Bibb Reunion 1

Pictured is Joe Gran Clark (far left) speaking to decedents of slaves owned and freed by Maj. Richard Bibb at the SEEK Museum in Russellville, Ky.

Family reunions are curious events. A group of related people gathers to talk and catch up on missed time. Some attending are excited to be there, and others are less enthusiastic. Many in the crowd, usually the youngest, have no clue who the others are beyond their immediate family. It’s a time when those who have moved away come home, reminisce about their younger days with favorite cousins, and fondly remember those who have already passed on. Usually, family reunions aren’t newsworthy unless there is something special or unique about it, and one such memorable reunion recently occurred in Russellville, Ky.

According to Joe Gran Clark, this year’s reunion was the second for this unique family. He said, “The first reunion was in 2019 and what grew out of that reunion was the documentary film to tell the family’s story and more about Richard Bibb’s life.”

