Family reunions are curious events. A group of related people gathers to talk and catch up on missed time. Some attending are excited to be there, and others are less enthusiastic. Many in the crowd, usually the youngest, have no clue who the others are beyond their immediate family. It’s a time when those who have moved away come home, reminisce about their younger days with favorite cousins, and fondly remember those who have already passed on. Usually, family reunions aren’t newsworthy unless there is something special or unique about it, and one such memorable reunion recently occurred in Russellville, Ky.
According to Joe Gran Clark, this year’s reunion was the second for this unique family. He said, “The first reunion was in 2019 and what grew out of that reunion was the documentary film to tell the family’s story and more about Richard Bibb’s life.”
The common factor in this family reunion is a connection to Maj. Richard Bibb. Some in attendance are direct descendants of the Bibb children, others are descendants of those formerly enslaved by the Bibb family, and some are descendants of both. This reunion was memorable because it occurred before releasing the documentary “Invented Before You Were Born.”
Jonathan Knight, the director and co-producer of the film, is a Bibb descendant who learned of his family’s connection through his sister’s genealogical research of their family. “In 2017, Rachel sent me an email asking, ‘Did you know we’re a descendant of this guy, and there’s still a plantation house in Kentucky that belonged to him?” shared Knight. He continued, “I had no idea at the time. So we’re both researching the story and learning more about Maj. Bibb emancipating his slaves.” During the research, Knight realized the story would make an excellent Ken Burns-style documentary.
After deciding to make the film, Knight connected with Le Datta Grimes, the film’s co-producer, through a family friend. Grimes was working on her Ph.D. dissertation and studying the story at the time. The Knights and Grimes met with local historian Michael Morrow, and it was then that Jonathan realized the film had the potential to tell a much deeper personal story.
Le Datta said, “For me, the film, and this story, is a spiritual process. It’s a story of human plight and freedom, but mostly about humanity for me. How do you claim humanity in a society that refuses to see people?” She continued, “It’s about Richard Bibb’s humanity and how none of us are ever static as people. What moved him from becoming a slave-holder to becoming an emancipator? What life decisions, experiences, and encounters did he have that moved him not only to free them but also to afford them houses, land, and tools?”
Michael said the story continues to unfold. “We are planning an event every two years, and each time we’re planning on bringing as many as we can to try to uncover the story more each time. This year there are family members from Centralia, New Albany, Chesterfield, Louisville, and Texas.” Some of the family members are learning about each other through the reunion.
Michael explained that two groups in the family descend from the same man. “The great-great-grandfather of both groups had two families with a total of 21 children, with one group being much younger than the other. It was a lot of fun just seeing them meet,” he said.
The group met at the Bibb house on 8th Street in Russellville for a noontime meal and a moderated discussion, led by Lamont Pearly, on Saturday, Sept. 17th. They gathered at Bank Street AME Zion Church for the documentary’s premiere that evening. On Sunday, they met at Bibbtown to see Arnold’s Chapel Church, a church built in the 1870s by Catherine and Rachel, two of the freed women. Descendants donated funding for the building’s stabilization and restoration with the hopes of the church once again operating. After visiting the church, the group gathered a final time to tour the SEEK Museum’s buildings in Russellville.
Madison Rippy, SEEK Museum’s Educational Coordinator, said, “It’s great to be able to have these conversations. We have all sorts of people from different places ready to face this history, specifically of their ancestor, which can sometimes be challenging. All I see are willing participants prepared to see this documentary, talking to each other and within each other.” She continued, “It’s not a great history to see your ancestor if they enslaved people, and it’s especially vulnerable here with the plantation house. This is where the history was, and I feel that it matters that we’re here physically where it happened.”
Among the family members attending were Austria Bibbs Arnold and her great-niece, Genise Bibbs Quarles, both from Hopkinsville, Ky. John Henry Bibb and Katie Blankenship are their ancestors. Austria said, “You get to learn about how your life came about, what happened through the generations and what took place. It’s fascinating because I didn’t know about all of this, and it came to me through a great-niece who is here with me.” When asked if she met new family members she didn’t know before, Austria shared, “Oh, everybody here is new to me! Some of them said they had never been here before, and it’s interesting to me when there are family members you didn’t know you had.” Genise said, “It means a lot to me that this is happening. I wish we had found the information earlier, but I can’t wait for my children and grandchildren to come and tour the museum to learn about their lineage. It’s important to know where you came from.”
Lonnae O’Neal, Suzie Bibb’s granddaughter, also attended the first reunion in 2019. She descends from Rachel and Keziah and recently discovered she also descends from John Henry Bibb, son of Maj. Richard Bibb. Lonnae shared her experience from the first reunion in an article that has expanded into a future book project. She said, “It’s serendipitously an extension of the type of writing I’ve done my entire career. I write about race, family, and culture, and this touches on all of that. It centers on the black experience here.”
Bowling Green, Ky. residents Emma Jean Stovall, her son Shawn Stovall, and sisters Mary Woods and Joanne Blakey, Russellville residents, also attended. They are descendants of Rachel Bibb. She shared, “I have learned more today than I ever knew. I think it’s great that we’ve all come together. There were some people we didn’t know we were meeting today, and learning about relatives you’ve never seen before is a great thing.” Shawn shared, “This event has allowed me to have a reunion with people I’ve never met before. We’ve learned about many descendants of this family and met new people. I never thought this was part of the small town I grew up in.”
