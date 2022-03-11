Former IDA Executive Director Tom Harned, spoke to fiscal court Tuesday in his new roll as chairman of the board of trustees for Logan Memorial Hospital. Harned introduced the hospital’s new chief executive officer, Andrew Bedi to members of the court.
Bedi was hired at the end of 2021 replacing interim CEO, Stephen Selzer in January 2022. Bedi comes to LMH from TriStar Greenview Regional Hospital where he served as chief operating officer since 2014. During his tenure at TriStar Greenview, Bedi led several multi-million-dollar construction projects, the expansion of service lines, the recruiting of new physicians, and many staff development initiatives. Before TriStar Greenview, he served as an associate chief operating officer at TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville, Tenn. He has held several other leadership positions during his nearly 20-year tenure with HCA.
“I am very excited to be here and to have the opportunity to lead Logan Memorial Hospital into the future,” said Bedi adding he has spent the first few months getting to know everyone. The new administrator says Logan Memorial identifies as a hospital but it’s also a proud taxpayer of this community, paying 1.5 million dollars in taxes in 2020. “As a healthcare provider, we are a proud community member and want to invest in our local economy. We are here to serve and meet the needs of Logan Countians.”
One of Bedi’s goals is for Logan Memorial Hospital is to be the sole provider of healthcare for every business, entity, and person in Logan County.
“Obviously, there are services we don’t offer but we are going to be looking to expand our services and outreach making sure we are meeting the needs of the community,” said Bedi. “I’m not bashful in saying, as great as Owensboro Health is, as great as the Med Center is, and as great as Greenview is, they are not based in Logan County, and every medical procedure and patient they pull out of this county away from Logan Memorial is tax revenue we are losing, which inhibits our ability to serve this community better.”
Court members welcomed Bedi to the community and reached out to him to help in any way they can as a community partner. Bedi thanked the court and offered to help as well.
