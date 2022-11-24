FRANWS-11-24-22 Quilt

Bill Smith admires the craftsmanship in a newly discovered family heirloom.

Most families have faced the devastating truth regarding family heirlooms — they often get lost or sold to satisfy the debts of an estate. Seldom do those heirlooms find their way back to the family. However, one local family has the opportunity to reclaim a 137-year-old heirloom with a bit of help from the Logan County Archives.

Brenda Longhofer, a Butler County resident, recently contacted the Archives asking for assistance locating family members who may still be in the area. She said, “I would like to reunite this quilt with the family if possible.” Longhofer provided information on the family to the clerk, and within minutes, a family member was identified.

