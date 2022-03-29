A case that started almost four years ago in Logan County has come to a close for a Bowling Green couple who were arrested in 2018 for theft of over $250K.
Brandon and his then-wife Dana Morris (now Dana Bellair) were indicted by a Logan County Grand Jury in May 2018. Brandon was indicted for theft by deception which stated that on or between 1st day of December 2007 through the 29th of October, 2009, in Logan County, obtained over $300 belonging to Joe and Darlene Ryan via BB&T line of credit by deception by creating reinforcing, and/or failing to correct a false impression with the intent to deprive Joe and Darlene Ryan of said money.
Dana was indicted on complicity to commit theft by deception which stated that on or between 1st day of December 2007 through the 29th of October, 2009, in Logan County, aided, counseled, and/or entered into a conspiracy with Brandon Morris to obtain over $300 belonging to Joe and Darlene Ryan via BB&T line of credit by deception by creating reinforcing, and/or failing to correct a false impression with the intent to deprive Joe and Darlene Ryan of said money.
A trial for both Morris and Bellair began on Feb. 28, 2022, and lasted two days. A jury found Brandon Morris guilty of theft by deception and sentenced him to five years in jail. The jury was unable to reach a verdict in Dana’s case, and a mistrial was declared.
The final sentencing will take place on April 14, 2022, at 8:30 a.m.
