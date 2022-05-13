Wilkerson receives P.E.O Scholarship

Jennifer Wilkerson, a Russellville High School 2022 graduate, is a recipient of a P.E.O. Star scholarship award of $2,500.
She was selected for her academic achievement, leadership, and service to both her school and community.
Wilkerson is the daughter of Steven and Donna Wilkerson and plans to attend Western Kentucky University this fall.
Philanthropic Educational Organization (P. E. O.) is an international organization whose mission is to educate women through scholarships, celebrate the advancement of women, and motivate women to achieve their highest aspirations.
The Russellville, Kentucky P. E.O. Chapter AB was honored to sponsor Jennifer as their star applicant and celebrate her being chosen to receive the Star scholarship.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.