Independence Bank ribbon-cutting

Friday, January 13th the Logan County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting for Independence Bank. Chad Hall, President of Independence Bank welcomed everyone to the Ribbon Cutting and thanked everyone in the community for their support.
Polly Steenbergen, Chamber Director, spoke briefly, congratulating Chad Hall and staff on their big accomplishments. Ami Brooks presented the Ribbon Cutting certificate to Chad Hall on behalf of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. Following the presentation of the certificate, Bryan Estes led those in attendance in prayer over the business. The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is very excited to welcome Independence Bank to Logan County.
Independence Bank traces their charter back to 1909 in Livermore KY. Since officially becoming Independence Bank in 1997, the Bank has grown from 22 employees to more than 400 with assets growing from 40 million to $3.4 billion. 29 locations in 15 counties. Independence Bank goal of business is that banking is about building relationships with the people you know. Therefore, Independence Bank chooses to keep decision making at a local level.
Since the early days, Independence Bank financial institution felt it was important to donate their assets of time and people. As Independence Bank has grown, they have continued to volunteer, and now contribute monetarily through sponsorships as well. Independence Bank is the 16th “Best Bank to Work For” by America Banker Magazine. Honored with being named a “Best Places to Work in Kentucky” for 12 years.
Independence Bank is also the largest agriculture lender in Kentucky according to American Banker Association. Please help us welcome Independence Bank to Logan County and to the Chamber of Commerce!
