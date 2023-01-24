RUSNWS-01-24-23 Independence Bank

Independence Bank ribbon-cutting

 Photo by Julie Ashley Hall

Friday, January 13th the Logan County Chamber of Commerce hosted a Ribbon Cutting for Independence Bank. Chad Hall, President of Independence Bank welcomed everyone to the Ribbon Cutting and thanked everyone in the community for their support.

Polly Steenbergen, Chamber Director, spoke briefly, congratulating Chad Hall and staff on their big accomplishments. Ami Brooks presented the Ribbon Cutting certificate to Chad Hall on behalf of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce. Following the presentation of the certificate, Bryan Estes led those in attendance in prayer over the business. The Logan County Chamber of Commerce is very excited to welcome Independence Bank to Logan County.

