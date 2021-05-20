Students in the Russellville Independent school system will get a chance to redo the current school year if they so desire.
On Tuesday, the Russellville Independent Board of Education unanimously voted to approve the allowance of the supplemental school year as provided by Senate Bill 128 (SB 128).
The bill allows for students currently enrolled in grades K-12 to take part in a “do-over” year during the 2021-22 school year. The board approved the Supplemental School Year Program (SSYP) after extensive investigation and consultation with multiple professional organizations including the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA), the Kentucky Association of School Administrators (KASA), the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA), and the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
The 5-0 vote in favor of accepting the SSYP reflected the collective consensus that allowing students and their families a continuing opportunity to evaluate the SSYP while providing them with resources and information was in the best interest of embodying the mission of affording students all possible opportunities to be successful.
According to a press release the board acknowledged that questions still remain regarding SB 128 and its impact on the 2021-22 school year and beyond and will continue to collaborate with multiple organizations to provide parents and applicants with the most current and relevant information so that they may make informed, intentional decisions.
Moving forward, Russellville Independent will work with all applicants who submitted their request to be a SSYP participant prior to the state deadline of May 1. All RISD applicants were students in grades 9-12.
The school board also unanimously approved a bonus for employees. A one-time additional payment of $650 to all full-time RISD certified and classified employees to be issued in the month of June in addition to regularly scheduled pay. The one-time payment comes as a recognition by the board of the courage, commitment, and perseverance that the employees of RISD have shown over the past 14 months in the face of numerous challenges.
