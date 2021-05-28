On May 23, 2021, the Russellville Police Officers responded to an accident with injuries at the intersection of Hopkinsville Road and Sportsman Club Road.
According to police, Jessica Graham, of Nortonville, failed to see she had a red light at the intersection and struck a vehicle driven by Brenda Gore of Russellville.
Gore was transported to Logan Memorial Hospital for a laceration.
A small amount of suspected marijuana was located inside Graham’s vehicle. She was cited for marijuana possession at the scene.
