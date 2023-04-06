On Thursday, March 30, 2023, at approximately 11 a.m., an agitated individual entered the Russellville Independent Central Office building. After the individual was removed from the building, he left and later returned to the Central Office, remaining in the parking lot area.
Russellville City Police Department had already been dispatched and was on site when the individual returned. RISD Central Office was placed on lockdown. The individual was charged with trespassing and removed from the premises.
