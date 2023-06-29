Logan Primary Care-Auburn has announced that Janie Davis, APRN, has joined its staff and now offers primary care services to patients throughout Logan County and the surrounding areas. Janie brings more than 21 years of clinical experience to Logan Primary Care-Auburn.
“Janie has experience in treating a range of primary care health issues, and she is an excellent addition to our team,” said Mark King, Market Director for Physician Services at Logan Memorial Hospital. “Primary care is an increasing concern in Logan County and our surrounding areas, and Janie’s expertise will be important as Logan Memorial Hospital strives to meet our region’s evolving healthcare needs.”
