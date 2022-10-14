Hosparus Health of Barren River (HBR) is in need of volunteers in Allen, Barren, Butler, Edmonson, Hart, Logan, Metcalfe, Monroe, Simpson and Warren counties. With offices in Bowling Green and Glasgow, HBR provides hospice and palliative care to seriously ill patients and their families in their homes and healthcare facilities throughout its 10-county service area. Volunteer training is provided on an as-needed basis throughout the year.
Patient/family support volunteers provide companionship to patients and respite for their caregivers. Working closely with the rest of the HBR care team, volunteers provide comfort and enhance quality of life during a very difficult time for patients and families. Volunteers may also provide administrative support, help with community events and fundraising. Hosparus Health volunteers must be age 18 or older, in good health, have available transportation and complete an application and training. Interested volunteers are required to provide proof of a COVID vaccination. HBR needs volunteers of all ages and interests.
