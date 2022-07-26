On Tuesday, July 19, at approximately 1 p.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 Bowling Green was requested by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a fatal collision in Butler County. Troopers responded to the scene of the collision located at the 20-mile marker of I-165 northbound in the Sugar Grove community.
Preliminary investigation indicates that Angel Bidabur Perez, 38, of Louisville, was operating a 2007 International tractor-trailer northbound on I-165. Perez’s vehicle struck a 2002 GMC dump/paint truck that was stationary in the construction area near the 20-mile marker. The tractor-trailer came to final rest on the right shoulder of the roadway where a fire ignited and engulfed the vehicle. The operator of the GMC dump/paint truck was identified as James Gilbert, 43, of Bowling Green. Angel Bidabur Perez and James Gilbert were both pronounced deceased on the scene by the Butler County Coroner’s Office.
