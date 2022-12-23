On Dec. 19, 2022, agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force assisted the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and EMS on a suspected overdose call at the Logan County High School. The victim had been unconscious and was given several doses of Narcan before agents arrival.

Evidence at the scene suggested that a student had crushed a pill and ingested it. The student was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green for further treatment.

