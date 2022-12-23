On Dec. 19, 2022, agents with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force assisted the Logan County Sheriff’s Department and EMS on a suspected overdose call at the Logan County High School. The victim had been unconscious and was given several doses of Narcan before agents arrival.
Evidence at the scene suggested that a student had crushed a pill and ingested it. The student was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green for further treatment.
After further investigation, agents obtained a search warrant for a residence on Forest Park Drive. Melvin E. Shelton III, 20, was arrested Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, at the residence and charged with Trafficking in a Controlled Substance 1st. Offense (Carfentanil or Fentanyl Derivatives); Unlawful Transaction W/ Minor 1st — Ill Cont. Sub, U/ 18 YOA, and Wanton Endangerment.
Logan County’s Superintendent Paul Mullins speaks to the event.
“On Dec. 19, a student at The Academy, which houses the district’s alternative programs, experienced a medical emergency. The school nurse and other staff members reacted swiftly to provide assistance and stabilize the student. We commend them for their actions that day. We are also grateful to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Task Force for their response. We are currently collaborating with our Medical Center nurses and our local health department to plan opioid education and prevention efforts,” said Mullins.
Mullins added that the Logan County Schools continue to offer multiple resources for student mental health. Each school has at least one counselor and a dedicated mental health therapist. The school system also partners with CareSolace, a confidential online platform where students and their families can be connected to licensed professionals for mental health and addiction services. “Over the holidays, we want to remind families that they can visit caresolace.com/lcs to get connected with additional support,” Mullins said.
This case is still ongoing and more charges are likely.
