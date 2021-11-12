Sen. Mitch McConnel Visits Logan County

On Tuesday, U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, (R-Ky.), participated in an industry and economic roundtable hosted by the Logan County Chamber of Commerce and Logan Economic Alliance for Development (LEAD).
Guests from both organizations, representing both industry and small businesses in Logan County, met with Senator McConnell to discuss local, state, and national policies, concerns, and opportunities. The Senator gave an update to the group on PPP in Kentucky, COVID, and the upcoming Infrastructure Bill.
The roundtable discussion focused primarily on issues brought to the table by the representatives in attendance. There was much discussion around workforce shortages, as many industries and businesses in our area are facing these challenges daily. COVID vaccine mandates were also discussed, and the table shared their concerns as to what this may mean for our local businesses. Other topics discussed included broadband in our county, inflation, supply chain issues, taxes, and the impact of the pandemic and government financial assistance over the past year.
The roundtable was followed by a press conference where the Senator addressed some of the aforementioned issues and answered questions.
“We had an opportunity to have a roundtable discussion with local businesses including your really large business Logan Aluminum,” said Senator McConnell. “I think the complaints are pretty consistent, rather you’re a larger company or one smaller. Rising inflation, workforce problems. Regretfully, we apparently lead the country in what is called dropouts, people who are no longer looking for work. Every single business I’ve run into in our state is having difficulty getting people back to work. Why is this happening? My view of it is, the new administration and the new Democratic Congress are still looking backward instead of forward.”
McConnell asked those in attendance to go back one year. “We were hit with a 100-year pandemic. A healthcare crisis we hadn’t had in 100 years and the prescription for dealing with the healthcare crises was to shut down the economy. So we had two crises at one time, both the healthcare crisis and an economic crisis,” the Senator said.
McConnell also spoke on Operation Warp Speed that came up with three highly effective vaccines in less than one year.
“When we went into 2021, it looked to me like we were on the way out, and yet the new administration wanted to keep on spending. So we passed on a sticky party-line basis, not a single member of my party in the House or the Senate voting for it, a 1.9 trillion dollar on top of the 30 trillion dollar debt we already had, which is the biggest debt we’ve had since World War II, which flooded the economy with money, which created what the Secretary of the Treasury called an inflationary spiral with an impact with unemployment as well. So, where we are, is a lot of people are frankly making an irrational decision they can make more money staying at home than going back to work. That’s clearly taking us in the wrong direction.”
McConnell spoke about the Infrastructure Bill.
“We just passed an infrastructure bill which I supported. We passed it on a bipartisan basis. I think it was good for the country. It did not raise any taxes. That’s on its way to the president for his signature. Separately, from that, the democratic administration House majority and Senate narrow majority — remember we are 50-50 in the Senate — is trying to pass yet another major bill compete with taxes and spending. I think that’s the single biggest mistake we could make at this point. Not a single member of my party in the House or Senate is going to vote for it. I’m hoping it doesn’t pass but all of that will develop here in the next couple of weeks. If it passes, in my view, it will only make things considerably worse.” Kentucky is expected to see 5.1 billion dollars from the Infrastructure Bill.
Rising fuel costs were also addressed by McConnell.
“We were energy independent as of last year. Remember for years we talked about not being dependent on others? This administration comes in and the first thing they do is cancel the Keystone Pipeline. The second thing they do is no new releases on public lands for energy production. So the president is now begging OPEC to increase production to reduce our gas prices. Because of his own actions we are no longer energy independent. It makes no sense.”
Polly Steenbergen, Executive Director of the Logan County Chamber of Commerce thanked Senator McConnell and all representatives who attended the event Tuesday. “It is important to calibrate our local business, industry, and economic needs in Logan County. The Logan County Chamber of Commerce and LEAD is committed to advocating for the businesses and organizations in Logan County,” said Steenbergen.
