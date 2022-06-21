The storm that blew through Logan County Friday morning couldn’t stop the Juneteenth Celebration held on the Logan County Public Library lawn in Russellville. Millions of people overcame the storms of slavery in America and the weather wouldn’t be a deterrent to those who gathered together to celebrate their freedom from oppression.
AwakenedLife, LLC & LCPL presented the Juneteenth Jazz on the Lawn that kicked off at 6 p.m. Local historian Michael Morrow spoke on this special holiday, and delicious food from Sydnor Boys BBQ was enjoyed by all. LLC, jazz, and blues with DJ Trez Hammer filled the air at this free event that was open to the public.
Although President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law in 2021, adding Juneteenth to the list of official paid federal holidays, a lot of people still don’t know the importance of this day and what it represents.
Juneteenth HistoryOn “Freedom’s Eve,” or the eve of January 1, 1863, the first Watch Night services took place. On that night, enslaved and free African Americans gathered in churches and private homes all across the country awaiting news that the Emancipation Proclamation had taken effect. At the stroke of midnight, prayers were answered as all enslaved people in Confederate States were declared legally free. Union soldiers, many of whom were black, marched onto plantations and across cities in the south reading small copies of the Emancipation Proclamation spreading the news of freedom in Confederate States. Only through the Thirteenth Amendment did emancipation end slavery throughout the United States.
But not everyone in Confederate territory would immediately be free. Even though the Emancipation Proclamation was made effective in 1863, it could not be implemented in places still under Confederate control. As a result, in the westernmost Confederate state of Texas, enslaved people would not be free until much later. Freedom finally came on June 19, 1865, when some 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free by executive decree. This day came to be known as “Juneteenth,” by the newly freed people in Texas.
The post-emancipation period known as Reconstruction (1865-1877) marked an era of great hope, uncertainty, and struggle for the nation as a whole. Formerly enslaved people immediately sought to reunify families, establish schools, run for political office, push radical legislation and even sue slaveholders for compensation. Given the 200+ years of enslavement, such changes were nothing short of amazing. Not even a generation out of slavery, African Americans were inspired and empowered to transform their lives and their country.
Juneteenth marks our country’s second independence day. Although it has long been celebrated in the African American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to most Americans.
The historical legacy of Juneteenth shows the value of never giving up hope in uncertain times.
The National Museum of African American History and Culture — Smithsonian
