Auburn’s Margaret Munday didn’t know at the time she was getting her education at Western Kentucky State College (WKU) from 1956-1960 that someday she would be seen as a trailblazer. A pioneer taking those first steps in uncharted waters to make way for those who would come after her. But, she does now! And looking back, she says she just hopes that her life made a difference.
Munday was the first black undergraduate student in Western Kentucky University’s history. That’s right... the FIRST! Because of this, Western Kentucky University is renaming a residence hall after Munday, identifying that it was quite an achievement being brave enough to attend an all-white college at the time, and graduate when African Americans suffered at every corner turned.
The school in Bowling Green renamed its Northeast Hall after the University’s Board of Regents’ met and voted for the rename. Munday Hall will be the first building on campus named after an African American.
“It’s an honor that is well-deserved, and for our institution … well-past time,” said WKU President Timothy Caboni at the quarterly board meeting.
Since graduating, Munday has seen had an illustrious career. A now retired music teacher, who worked 33 years in Logan County Schools, has received other accolades as well. During her teaching career, Munday received several state and regional music association awards. For 15 years, she was director of the Union District Youth Choir, which consisted of members from 32 churches. In 1999, she was honored by WKU’s Society of African American Alumni at its Spring Celebration and she was also inducted into WKU’s Music Wall of Fame in 2013.
According to Munday’s bio for WKU, after her graduation in 1960, Munday first worked for Logan County Hospital before Superintendent Robert Piper hired her to teach in the Logan County Schools. Munday taught school at the all-black Johnstown School in Olmstead. In 1964 she became the first black teacher at Auburn High School and eventually taught at every school in the system. When Logan County High School opened in the fall of 1982, she was on the faculty. In 1995, she retired after more than three decades as a music and chorus teacher.
Munday attended Auburn and Adairville Training Schools and Knob City High School in Russellville. The referred to elementary and middle school as training schools for African Americans. After high school, she originally enrolled at Kentucky State College, a historically African-American school, but wanted to be closer to home. On Sept. 15, 1956, after Western Kentucky State College and Kentucky’s other higher education institutions were desegregated, Munday transferred from Kentucky State and enrolled in classes on the Hill.
“I always knew I would go to college,” said Munday. “I remember playing with my dolls and teaching them. Munday said she was always a year ahead of those in her class because she completed the first and second grades together. “I was bored in first grade, so they let me take second at the same time. I would have taken third as well, but that was against the rules,” she chuckled.
Munday, a music major and member of the Western Chorus, received support and encouragement from President Kelly Thompson, Librarian Margie Helm and Professors Ivan Wilson and H. F. McChesney. She successfully pursued her bachelor’s degree despite the sociological aspects associated with her journey into unchartered territory that ushered in an era of social and educational change at WKU and the region.
“I remember black kids were not able to go to white collages,” said Munday who one day in the lunchroom picked up a Courier-Journal that had an article telling that Western Kentucky State College would be opening the doors for black students. “That’s when I decided I would run for the hills.”
Munday said it took some convincing for her parents Theodore and Agnes Munday to let her go.
“They weren’t sure about it,” said Munday, adding that her grandmother was just as skeptical but knew there was no stopping her. “My grandmother told me, ‘They say their doors are open and some are but there will be some who are as old as I am, and they aren’t ready for you, and you will catch onto that.’ ” Munday said that her grandmother’s words proved to be true and that it wasn’t her fellow students that she saw racism in but from some of the older educators themselves.
Munday has always loved music and that is what drove her in collage. As a long-time member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in Auburn, she has been playing piano there since about age 10.
“I got my first piano when I was five from my grandmother. I loved music right from the start,” said Munday, who attributes her talents to her grandfather, a band director in his day who made his own instruments.
Munday was born in Auburn, growing up across from the LN Railroad track where the trains would have to stop and get water for steam to go on. She was raised in the tanning yard, part of the railroad in front of Caldwell Leather & Lace by the creek bank. Her father worked at the leather shop and her mother was a teacher as well. Later she and her family would move to a farm on Chandlers Road.
For Munday, racial tension wasn’t a forefront in her life growing up. She said she was well aware there were different rules for black people but she never saw that as a deterrent for her.
“It was the law back then and we followed that law. We didn’t dwell on it,” said Munday mentioning black people couldn’t use the same restroom as whites, they couldn’t go to the same schools, eat at the same tables, watch a picture show in the same spaces, and were to enter into a building from the back.
“People around here (Auburn) were nice to us. I don’t ever recall my mom and dad having an issues,” said Munday, understanding that many others did.
When asked if she thinks things have gotten better for African Americans today, Munday says they have, however, there is always more to do.
“Things have gotten better along the way but there is room for improvement as with anything. There is still a ways to go but the Lord has brought us a long way and I give God the glory for it,” Munday said.
Feeling great about her life and choices, Munday says she doesn’t regret anything and doesn’t know anything she would change or do over.
“When I went to Western, I didn’t think I was helping anyone out,” said Munday. “Looking back on it, I now see that I was. I just hope what I did helped somebody, so that my living will not be in vain.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.