The Kidney Transplant Collaborative has named Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) as one of its five inaugural grant recipients, selected from more than 70 organizations across the country. The grant, which totals $6 million across all award recipients, will help support programs that reduce patient hesitancies against donation and increase the number of kidney transplants performed.
Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates was chosen because of various factors, including diversity of approach, feasibility, innovation, and potential to increase kidney transplants over two years. KODA was awarded $356,400 and will use the grant to test the use of perfusion machines in place of ice when transporting a kidney longer distances for transplantation, which is expected to increase the chances of the organ being viable and accepted by the recipient’s transplant center.
“With nearly 1,000 Kentuckians currently waiting for a lifesaving organ or tissue donation, it’s important we do everything we can to find ways to help,” said Brian Roe, Chief Clinical Officer for Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates. “We know this was an extremely competitive selection process and are so grateful to the Kidney Transplant Collaborative for selecting KODA as a grant recipient. This will allow us to continue our research in making kidney transplants more viable — ultimately saving lives.”
The other grant recipients include Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology; HonorBridge; Columbia University, Cleveland Clinic, the National Kidney Foundation; and Cambridge85 LLC.
For more information on KODA and its Donate Life partners, visit https://donatelifeky.org.
For more on the Kidney Transplant Collaborative, visit www.kidneytransplantcollaborative.com/.
About KODA
Kentucky Organ Donor Affiliates (KODA) is dedicated to saving lives through organ and tissue donation and transplantation. KODA was formed in 1987, pulling together two hospital-based organ procurement groups, to establish a statewide educational and procurement network. KODA is an independent, non-profit organ and tissue procurement agency and was recognized by Louisville Business First as the Nonprofit of the Year in 2011. KODA currently serves 114 counties in Kentucky, 4 counties in southern Indiana and 2 counties in western West Virginia. KODA encourages everyone to join the Kentucky Organ Donor Registry because without the generous donor, transplantation is not possible. For more information, visit www.donatelifeky.org.
