03/22/2021-Barbee, Todd Allen-Tbut Or Disp All Others U/$500-Receiving Stolen Property U/$10,000-Theft-Receipt Of Stolen Credit/debit Card (1 Card)
03/20/2021-Brison, Johnny E.-Serv. Misd. Time
03/19/2021-Bryan, Nichols C.-Wanton Endangerment-2nd Degree-Police Officer-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree — Drug Unspecified-Poss Of Marijuana
03/23/2021-Clinard, Jonathan D.-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Wear Seat Belts
03/22/2021-Cline, James E.-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
03/22/2021-Dickens, Tiffany C.-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
03/22/2021-Keezel, Tina R.-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol
03/22/2021-Lashley, Lisa Marie-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg 1st Off (Drug Unspecified)
03/19/2021-Markham, Dardis S.-Contempt Of Court Libel/slander Resistance To Order
03/22/2021-Mckeown, Ronnie-Disregarding Stop Sign-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Plates-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-No Motorcycle Operators License-Assault, 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury
03/24/2021-Mckinney, Charles Ray-Resisting Arrest-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Poss Of Marijuana
03/22/2021-Murphy, Jerry E.-Failure To Or Improper Signal-No Tail Lamps-Operating On Sus Or Rev Oper License-No Registration Receipt-No Registration Plates-Improper Display Of Registration Plates-Poss Of Open Alc Beverage Cont In Motor Veh Prohibited-Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Ins/sec, 2nd Off-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 2 Gms Methamphetamine)
03/20/2021-Reed, Mario Andretti-Speeding 10 Mph Over Limit-Improper Passing-Failure To Or Improper Signal-Disregarding Stop Sign-Disregarding Stop Sign-Reckless Driving-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)-Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (Motor Vehicle)-No Registration Plates-Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Ins/sec, 1st Off-Failure To Produce Insurance Card-Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree-Resisting Arrest-Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Wanton Endangerment-1st Degree-Police Officer-Acquire Prop From Income From Traf In Cont Sub-Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/possess-Poss Cont Sub 1st Deg, 1st Off (Methamphetamine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Off — (> Or = 4 Gms Cocaine)-Traff In Cont Sub, 3rd Degree, 1st Off — (< 20 D.u. Drug Unspecified)-Tampering With Physical Evidence-Persistent Felony Offender II
03/21/2021-Waller, James E.-Public Intoxication-Control Sub (Excludes Alcohol)-Poss Of Marijuana
03/21/2021-Wilkerson, Jose M.-Alcohol Intox In A Public Place (1st & 2nd Offense)
