Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled Augusts surge, and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline.
From September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain of 16,467 voters. During that same period, 6,146 voters were removed from the rolls 4,833 deceased voters, 745 voters convicted of felonies, 464 who moved out of state, 66 who voluntarily de-registered, 36 adjudged incompetent, and 2 duplicate registrations.
These are the strongest voter registration numbers since Fall 2020, when a record 2 million Kentuckians voted, said Adams. With congressional, state legislative, judicial and local races on the ballot, plus two constitutional amendments, I hope this augurs strong participation in November.
Republican registrants account for 45.4% of the electorate with 1,629,364 voters. Republican registration increased by 10,920 voters, a 0.67% increase. Democratic registrants account for 44.8% of the electorate, with 1,607,218 voters. Democratic registration increased by 1,474 voters, a .09% increase. Voters registered as Independent or with other affiliations account for 9.8% of the electorate, with 353,645 voters. Other registration increased by 3,973 voters, a 1.1% increase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.