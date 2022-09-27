A Bowling Green Municipal Utilities project is expected to temporarily close another section of U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green this week. The project will close the U.S. 31-W Bypass from U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue to E. 10th Street. The closure will take place from 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 to the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 30. The closure will be removed for the weekend and put back in place from 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 3 to the afternoon Friday, Oct. 7.
Local access on the U.S. 31-W Bypass will be maintained as much as possible, however, local traffic may have to use the alleyways for access. Motorists should expect heavy traffic, delays, and should seek an alternate route if possible. Message boards to warn motorists will be placed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.