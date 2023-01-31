Russellville Independent Schools is proud to welcome Mrs. April Triplett as the RIS Board of Education’s newly elected board member. Triplett is a Russellville High School Alumni and native to Logan County.
“I am so excited to join the Russellville Independent School Board to serve our students, staff, parents, and community,” said Triplett. “When I was approached by a former board member to run, I was reminded of all the great things that I experienced as a Russellville Independent School student. I would like to continue the efforts to strive for the academic success and the well-rounded student that Russellville Independent Schools is known for. We must put every student first to make sure we are developing the leaders that our future needs.”
