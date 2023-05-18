The 2023 election cycle began with the Primary election on Tuesday, May 16th. With few races on the ballot, results were in early.

Republican candidates for Governor were Daniel Cameron, Jacob Clark (8), David O. Cooper (18), Kelly Craft (249), Eric Deters (61), Bob DeVore (4), Mike Harmon (36), Alan Keck (16), Dennis Ray Ormerod (1), Ryan Quarles (443), Johnny Ray Rice (2), and Robbie C. Smith (6). Logan County voters chose Daniel Cameron with 586 votes. Statewide, Cameron received almost 145,000 votes.

