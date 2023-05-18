The 2023 election cycle began with the Primary election on Tuesday, May 16th. With few races on the ballot, results were in early.
Republican candidates for Governor were Daniel Cameron, Jacob Clark (8), David O. Cooper (18), Kelly Craft (249), Eric Deters (61), Bob DeVore (4), Mike Harmon (36), Alan Keck (16), Dennis Ray Ormerod (1), Ryan Quarles (443), Johnny Ray Rice (2), and Robbie C. Smith (6). Logan County voters chose Daniel Cameron with 586 votes. Statewide, Cameron received almost 145,000 votes.
Democratic candidates for Governor were Andy Beshear, Peppy Martin (53), and Geoffrey M. “Geoff” Young (73). Logan County voters contributed 666 votes to Beshear’s state-wide total of more than 176,000 votes.
Republican candidates for Secretary of State were Michael Adams, Stephen L. Knipper (322), and Allen Maricle (100). Adams is the incumbent candidate and received 851 of Logan’s votes. State-wide, Adams received more than 171,000 votes and will face off against the unopposed Democratic candidate, Charles Wheatley, in the General Election in November.
Republican candidates for Auditor of Public Accounts were Allison Ball and Derek Pettyes (322). Ball received 950 votes in the county and almost 191,000 state-wide. She will face off against the unopposed Democratic candidate, Kimberly Reeder, in November.
Republican candidates for State Treasurer were Andrew Cooperrider (410), Mark H. Metcalf, and O. C. “OJ” Oleka (204). Metcalf received 637 Logan County votes and a total of more than 135,000 statewide. He will run against the unopposed Democratic candidate, Michael Bowman, in the fall.
Republican candidates for Commissioner of Agriculture were Richard Heath (611) and Jonathan Shell, who squeaked by with the win in Logan after Auburn’s results came in giving him 648 votes in the county. Statewide, Shell pulled out the win with just over 148,000 votes.
Democratic candidates for Commissioner of Agriculture were Sierra J. Enlow and Mikael Malone (304). Enlow also carried the state with more than 103,000 votes.
Logan County Clerk Stacy Watkins said, “I would be lying if I said I wasn’t a little disappointed with our turn-out. We were hoping to see more show up than what we did but we are so grateful for the almost 12% of Logan County’s registered voters that exercised their right to vote! We hope to see much bigger numbers in the November General Election. This really is an important election for all the residents of Kentucky.
“I am thankful for everyone that steps up to help with putting on our local elections. The election workers, the clerk’s office staff, the Logan County Road Barn crew and the Local Election Board members all have such important roles when coordinating such a big event.”
If anyone needs information about registering to vote, changing their party or maybe just have questions, please know that we are happy to help any way that we can. Our phone number is (270)726-6061 and our office is located at 229 West 3rd Street here in Russellville.
