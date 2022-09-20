Affordable Lawn Care, the company awarded the bid to clean up litter off of the county’s roads, has backed out. Nathan Cockrill, Logan County’s Solid Waste Coordinator, said the gentleman who owns the company, upon reflection, didn’t think he could pay his men enough at the bid price agreed upon.

Cockrill came up with the idea of hiring out the service after the detention center could no longer be relied upon to provide inmate labor to the litter abatement program. Logan County’s Litter Abatement program has taken a hit over the past couple of years and continues to see changes in attempts to try and keep it going. From the COVID-19 pandemic that kept inmates inside the jail in 2020-21, to a recent drop in state inmates, due to what the jailer reports as low staffing; keeping our community clean has been a challenge.

