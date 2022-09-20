Affordable Lawn Care, the company awarded the bid to clean up litter off of the county’s roads, has backed out. Nathan Cockrill, Logan County’s Solid Waste Coordinator, said the gentleman who owns the company, upon reflection, didn’t think he could pay his men enough at the bid price agreed upon.
Cockrill came up with the idea of hiring out the service after the detention center could no longer be relied upon to provide inmate labor to the litter abatement program. Logan County’s Litter Abatement program has taken a hit over the past couple of years and continues to see changes in attempts to try and keep it going. From the COVID-19 pandemic that kept inmates inside the jail in 2020-21, to a recent drop in state inmates, due to what the jailer reports as low staffing; keeping our community clean has been a challenge.
The program plays a key role in preventing trash from piling up along county roads, public rights of way, intersections, and county-owned properties. The program began in 2002 and is funded through a $52,000 state grant applied for and awarded each year through the county’s solid waste program.
Cockrill also utilizes non-profit and school groups to pick up litter for so much a mile up to five miles. Public education is part of the initiative by taking the message of litter abatement to schools, civic groups, and the general population through a media campaign.
After Affordable Lawn Care backed out, Cockrill went to members of the fiscal court once again asking for direction. “If you want me to rebid the service I’m fine with that,” said Cockrill adding, “Or, I can just continue to work with the non-profit and school groups.” The court supported Cockrill working with the groups at this time.
