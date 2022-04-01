The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 71 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Of those, five new troopers have been assigned to Post 3 Bowling Green.
Cadet Class 101 is the largest KSP basic training academy graduating class since 2014.
Cadets reported to the KSP training academy on Oct. 3, 2021 to embark upon 24-weeks of intense training to learn the job skills necessary to perform the duties of a state trooper to one day wear the badge of honor as they protect and serve all who live and visit Kentucky’s 120 counties.
KSP Post 3 Captain Tim Adams is excited to welcome new troopers to Bowling Green. Captain Adams said, Congratulations to the graduates of Class 101. I would like to welcome Troopers Devon Banaszak, Daniel DeLeon, Walker Hogan, Tavian Thompson and Trevor Vandermolen to Post 3 and I look forward to working with them as they begin their journey with the Thin Grey Line.
KSP Commissioner, Phillip Burnett Jr. said Cadet Class 101 should be proud of the work they accomplished at the KSP Training Academy, but to remember the real journey begins tomorrow.
Tomorrow is symbolic in many ways. You will start your first day as a Kentucky State Trooper. Each of you will take this independent journey with humility, passion and a thirst to be better each day, said Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. Your success rests upon your shoulders and what you have learned while at the academy.
The KSP Training Academy provides cadets with best practices, the latest technology training and legal information to help make the commonwealths streets safer, communities stronger and the nation more secure through exceptional law enforcement. The graduates of Cadet Class 101 received more than 1,000 hours of classroom and field study in subjects such as constitutional law, juvenile and traffic law, use of force, weapons training, defensive tactics, first aid, high speed vehicle pursuit, criminal investigation, computer literacy, hostage negotiations, evidence collection, radio procedures, search and seizure, crash investigation, drug identification, traffic control, crowd control, armed robbery response, land navigation, electronic crimes, sex crimes, hate crimes, domestic violence, bomb threats and hazardous materials.
Upon graduation, new troopers have the opportunity to choose a post close to their home with KSPs Pick Three program.
The Post 3 graduates of the 101st KSP Training Academy included: Devon Banaszak, London, Ky., Daniel DeLeon, Lufkin, Tx., Walker Hogan, Leitchfield, Ky., Tavian Thompson, Russell Springs, Ky., and Trevor Vandermolen, Rineyville, Ky.
Several members of the graduating class earned special recognitions during the ceremony.
Trooper Trevor Vandermolen received the Ernie Bivens Award. This honor is presented to a cadet in each class who, in the opinion of the KSP Academy and fellow cadets, shows distinction as a leader, strives for academic excellence and has excelled in all phases of the academy,s physical and vocational training.
Additionally, the honor of Valedictorian was awarded to Trooper Trevor Vandermolen.
Twenty-five cadets earned their Associates Degrees in General Occupational and Technical Studies from the Bluegrass Community and Technical College during their 24-weeks at the training academy. These cadets benefited from new hiring guidelines established by state legislature in 2017. The Post 3 troopers who received their associates degree included Devon Banaszak, London, Ky. and Trevor Vandermolen, Rineyville, Ky. Through this revision, anyone who possesses a high school diploma or GED, and has three years of full-time work experience can apply for employment as a KSP Trooper and earn an associates degree during the training process.
For more information about career opportunities with KSP visit the website.
