The Kentucky State Police have obtained warrants for Maleek Goodson, 24, and Elizabeth Ford, 36, both of Clarksville, Tenn. in connection with the murder of Ronald W. Cable, 57, of Deer Lick Road, Lewisburg, Ky.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, just before 11 p.m., KSP Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a death investigation in the Lewisburg community. Logan County Deputies responded to 3904 Deer Lick Road and located a deceased male near his residence. KSP Troopers and Detectives responded to the scene. Preliminary investigation has revealed Cable was shot in his driveway. Cable was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Logan County Coroner’s Office.
