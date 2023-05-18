Logan County Sheriff’s Deputy Quintin Wright was patrolling US 68 (Bowling Green Road) when he saw a vehicle with expired registration plates. A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle.
The operator of the vehicle, 28-year-old Astin McQueen of Bowling Green, Ky., was found to have a revoked operator’s license out of Tennessee. A computer check confirmed his operator’s license was revoked.
Deputy Wright smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle McQueen was operating. McQueen was detained while a probable cause search was completed on the vehicle. During the search, two marijuana cigarettes were located in an ashtray inside a cupholder. The search continued to the trunk area of the vehicle where approximately 1 pound of marijuana was located.
McQueen was arrested and lodged in the Logan County Detention Center. He is charged with No Registration Plates; No Registration Receipt; Failure of Non-Owner to Have Required Insurance, 1st offense; Failure to Produce an Insurance Card; Trafficking in Marijuana; Possession of Marijuana; Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operator’s License, and Failure to Notify Address Change to the Transportation Department.
Several items of evidence were seized at the scene.
This incident remains open and under investigation.
