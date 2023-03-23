The Logan County High School DECA Club recently returned from their state competition. The club had an excellent showing, with several members qualifying to compete at the International Career Development Conference held in Orlando, Florida next month. All participants placing first through third will advance to the conference. LCHS top finishers are as follows:
First place, Food Marketing- Jenna Coles; Second place, Quick Service Restaurant Management- Courtney Hershberger; Third place, Professional Selling- Cole Crawford; Third place, Sports and Entertainment Marketing Team Decision Making- Sam Larson and Joseph Mitchell; Third place, Human Resources Management- Solomon Weiss; Third place, Integrated Marketing Campaign Service- Fallon Wilson, Isabella Metoyer, and Alyssa Kie; Fourth place, Hospitality Tourism Professional Selling- Neveah Seawright; Fourth place, Financial Consulting- JayRon Jefferson; Fifth place, Hospitality and Tourism Team Decision Making- Emma Wood and Ella Cowherd. The Diamond in the Rough Award was presented to Lexus McMurray and Ella Cowherd. An Outstanding Member Award was given to Nevaeh Seawright.
