Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again in Logan County, according to Judge-Executive Logan Chick, who also serves as Chairman for the Barren River District Health Department.
Last week, reported Chick, Logan County had 51 cases and that was up from what it was the week before at 41.
“We had gotten to a point where Logan County only had around 2 to 3 cases a week,” said the judge. “Most of the new cases are hitting unvaccinated individuals. Those who have been vaccinated and contract the virus are very few, and of those, they aren’t really showing any signs of being sick.”
Chick says with all the data provided, the vaccine is proven to be effective in preventing the virus.
“I’m not in the health business or a scientist but evidentially the vaccine works,” said Chick. “I think the citizens of Logan County need to take this very seriously.”
Last week 39.60% of the total population in Logan County have been vaccinated. The week before was 39.17%. Chick says that tells him people are still getting vaccinated.
“I don’t know where we are heading,” noted Chick. “The state of Kentucky had close to 994 new cases as of Friday. We are climbing with this new Delta variant that is even more contagious than before.”
Chick, who is vaccinated himself, reminds the citizens of Logan County there is still a recommendation out there asking those who are not vaccinated to wear masks while in public.
With Kentucky averaging almost 1,000 new cases of the coronavirus a day, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday, that he is willing to re-impose restrictions to thwart the resurgence of the pandemic, and issued new cautions for counties that have reached what the state calls a critical level of virus spread reported Al Cross of the Kentucky Health News.
“We’re not gonna be afraid to make the tough decision if it’s merited,” the governor said, adding later, “If I think we have to take steps to save lives, we’re gonna do it.”
Beshear said vaccines provide “some pretty significant protection for you” against the more contagious Delta variant, but “If you are unvaccinated, it is the deadliest form of COVOD we have seen.” He noted that Dr. Scott Gottlieb, head of the Food and Drug Administration under Donald Trump, said unvaccinated people should expect to catch the virus and have the worst illness they have ever had.
There are currently 474,444 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky with 7,312 deaths from the virus.
Beginning Monday, July 26, Medical Center Urgentcare will administer Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for adults and children ages 12 and older. Additionally, Med Center Health will begin the process of transitioning the location for its Bowling Green vaccine distribution from The Medical Center-WKU Health Sciences Complex (HSC) on the campus of The Medical Center to Medical Center Urgentcare. The transition will make vaccines available during extended hours seven days per week. The current vaccine clinic at the HSC will continue to provide vaccines through Monday, Aug. 9, after which all vaccines will be given at Medical Center Urgentcare. Those who are already scheduled for their shot at the HSC will still go to the HSC for their appointment.
Medical Center Urgentcare is located at 291 New Towne Drive off of Lovers Lane in Bowling Green and is open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days per week. Any eligible person seeking a COVID-19 shot can walk in during regular business hours or make an appointment by calling or texting the word COVID to 270-796-4400.
Russellville Walmart is also vaccinating walk-ins at the pharmacy and you can schedule an appointment with Walgreens on their website.
