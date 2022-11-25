New Discipleship for Women Group

Karen Logan has teamed up with Marie Gamble to offer a new fellowship opportunity for women in Logan County and for those interested outside of the area via live-stream. Karen said, “If you want to discover the heart of God, develop a deeper relationship with Him and step into His perfect plan for your life, then this program is for you. Join us on an amazing journey to discover it all through Him!”
The program is called A Discipleship Group for Women — The Process of Becoming Fruitful. The program is based on John 15:8, which says, “My Father is glorified by this, that you bear much fruit, and so prove to be My disciples.”
There are three development steps of the group 1) Follow Me, 2) Know Me, and 3) Serve Me. “What younger women are missing is leadership and mentoring by older women to teach them love and how to have a relationship with God,” said Karen. “Most people don’t know how to love God,” added Marie.
The hour-long meetings will begin Jan. 23, 2023, on Thursday mornings, at 9:00 a.m. at Walnut Grove Baptist Church on Highland Lick Road. For those interested, who cannot attend in person, live streaming through the program’s private FaceBook group will be available. If you are interested in participating, visit yesyoucangirl.com/abide to register. The program is free for anyone to participate in, “But materials may need to be purchased from time to time,” added Karen.
When you visit the site, Karen wants everyone to know, “There are three steps to fully register. First, register by email. Then, complete the Google form. Finally, join the private FaceBook group. Everything will happen by email and in the private group outside of the weekly meetings.”
“I have experienced God and I want others to be able to have that experience, too,” said Karen.
