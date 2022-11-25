New Discipleship for Women Group

Karen Logan has teamed up with Marie Gamble to offer a new fellowship opportunity for women in Logan County and for those interested outside of the area via live-stream. Karen said, “If you want to discover the heart of God, develop a deeper relationship with Him and step into His perfect plan for your life, then this program is for you. Join us on an amazing journey to discover it all through Him!”

The program is called A Discipleship Group for Women — The Process of Becoming Fruitful. The program is based on John 15:8, which says, “My Father is glorified by this, that you bear much fruit, and so prove to be My disciples.”

