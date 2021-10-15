The county approved to enter into a contract with Ryan Stevenson, owner of Adairville E-scrap LLC to host an E-scrap Day. The day is scheduled for Nov. 6 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the county recycling center on 1230 Morgantown Road, Russellville.
This is a day where Logan County citizens can rid themselves of old office equipment for free such as printers, computers, monitors, etc. You can also dispose of television sets for a minimal fee.
Stevenson is an independent contractor and is fully insured, says Nathan Cockrill, Solide Waste Coordinator for the county. As part of his contract, he will provide the county certificates to assure all computer hard drives recycled are destroyed. The county will pay Stevenson $500 and another $500 will go to a school group to help load on that day. Stevenson will provide additional workers as well as a truck to haul the E-scrap away.
Cabinet televisions will cost participants $10 while other television sets will cost $5. A conservation district grant will pay for the remaining cost.
The last E-Scrap day was held in 2019. The county usually holds two events per year, one in the spring and one in the fall. However, with COVID-19, the day was canceled in 2020.
This event is very popular with the citizens of the community. In 2018, the annual E-Scrap day collected two large 26-foot box trucks worth of material. One load was mostly CRT TVs and monitors. Cockrill said there were 164 televisions collected. A load of televisions scaled out at 12,588 pounds. The second load of general E-Scrap weighed individually by Gaylord box came in at 8,123 pounds. The total for the event was 20,711 pounds or around 10.36 tons.
“One of the common requests I receive is for the county to host another e-scrap event,” said Cockrill. “This is where folks can bring in their electronics items and have them recycled. Many feel it is good to allow residents to safely recycling this type of material and thus benefit the environment.”
Cockrill said he is grateful for the grant received through Wesley Wright at the Conservation District which allows citizens to dispose of their television sets for a minimum fee with the grant picking up the rest of the cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.