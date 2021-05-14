COVID-19 vaccinations will be offered to inmates at the Logan County Detention Center Friday, May 14.
According to jailer Phil Gregory, 56 inmates have signed up to receive the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccination. Most of the staff, said Gregory, are already vaccinated. The Barren River District Health Department will be administering the vaccinations inside the jail.
During Tuesday’s fiscal court meeting, Third District Magistrate Barry Joe Wright asked Gregory if more inmates were vaccinated, did that mean more could go out on work detail?
That decision, answered Gregory, will be up to the Department of Corrections.
“We are doing all we can do,” Gregory said. “I think things are improving. The more people that get the vaccine, the quicker things can improve.”
You can access the fiscal court meetings by visiting logancountyky.gov. These meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 9 a.m. If you miss it, you can find them on YouTube by typing in Logan County Fiscal Court and the date. The meetings have been closed to the public due to the pandemic, however, if someone wants to address the court or attend a meeting, they need to call the judge’s office at least 24 hours before the meeting they wished to attend so special accommodations could be made.
Each meeting of the fiscal court begins with paying the county bills, road work requests in each district, and elected official and department head reports. There are six districts within the county and each has an elected representative on the court to manage the county’s financial affairs. Presiding over the meetings is Judge Chick. Tyler Davenport serves District One, Jack Crossley serves District Two, Barry Wright serves District Three, Jason Harper serves District Four, Robert Chyle serves District Five, and Thomas Bouldin serves District Six.
While giving his report Tuesday, Jailer Gregory also reported there were 138 inmates in the county’s jail as of Tuesday. Sixty-six of those are classified as county inmates with 72 as state.
Gregory pointed out litter abatement crews were out picking up roadside trash in the Auburn area of 68-80. He said crews picked up 20-30 bags of trash on just one overpass and urged people to stop littering.
Fifth District Magistrate Robert Chyle told Gregory the crews were doing a good job and he appreciated their hard work.
County Clerk Scotty Harper asked for and received approval from the court to add several items his office had and were not using to the county surplus list.
Nathan Cockrill, Logan County’s Solid Waste Coordinator, reported 57 miles were picked up by litter abatement crews as well as non-profits in the month of April. 1200 bags were filled with litter.
The court approved to continue a contract with CPC Combined Public Communications to handle the jail’s inmate communication system.
Larry Blacklock, an electrical inspector, received the stamp of approval by the fiscal court Tuesday to do business in Logan County.
The court agreed to enter into another inter-local agreement relating to the continuation of a partnership with the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force as it moves its main headquarters out of Logan County and into Simpson County. Simpson County’s Fiscal Court will now be the financial facilitator for the task force. Logan County has acted in that role for the past 17 years providing office space as well that will now be in the neighboring county.
The task will still maintain a presence in Logan County whose fiscal court will now be required to pay $20,000 a year instead of $17,000.
“This is just an administrative move,” said Jack Hunt, Director of the South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force.
The task force covers both Logan and Simpson Counties as well as the cities of Russellville and Franklin.
