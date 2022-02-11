Edmonds Shares Her Life During Black History Month

Hello, my name is Kathy Edmonds. I’m a Russellville, Ky. native where I’ve lived for 62 years.
I’m the daughter of the late Mr. James Benton, Jr. and Mrs. Virginia Dunlap Benton of Russellville, Ky. My parents had 12 children and I was the 8th child of the family. I am the wife of Kenneth Edmonds, who was the first African American Detective to serve approximately 27 years with the Russellville Police Department. Kenneth and I have two sons, the late Shawn Edmonds and Andra Edmonds of Russellville, Ky. I’m a proud member of Mount Zion Baptist Church in Russellville, Ky.
I’m a 20-year retiree of Red Cap company. While employed at Red Cap, since I enjoyed playing softball, basketball, football, and ran track, I decided to coach boys’ baseball and girls’ softball for Russellville summer youth programs for a year.
After my retirement, I enrolled at PJ’s College of Cosmetology in Bowling Green, Ky. in 1989. I have been doing hair all my life. My mother taught us to “always keep our hands busy doing something,” and I watched when she taught all of us how to press hair. I did not want to work in a factory all my life, so attending cosmetology school was a logical life step.
After PJ’s, I began my hairstyling career with Darlene Nelson Hair Salon working for her half a year until the Lord blessed me with the opportunity to start my own company. In 1999, I started “Kathy’s Hair Salon” on 112 North Winter Street in Russellville, Ky. Since then, I’ve relocated to 510 West 9th Street and celebrated 26 years of service.
I have had the privilege of being involved in the community of Russellville most of my life. I’ve become a board member for the Logan County Chamber of Commerce, Russellville Alumni Association, and The Seek Museum. I’m a proud supporter of Logan County Christian Academy, Russellville High School band, and all sports, as well as school-related activities. I also support all churches. I am a member of the NAACP as well as a founding member of the 8th of August Committee.
Being asked to present the Black History display at the Logan County Public Library for 2022 was indeed an honor that I accepted most graciously. The display will acquaint you with the past and present aspects of black history as it relates to African American hair, various styles, and trends. You will also get to see how black history in general has evolved over the years. Black history has always been important to me because it renews my strength and confidence in who I am. It gives me a better understanding of how resilient my ancestors were during their struggles to just survive. To share my heritage with the Russellville community is an honor. The invitation is extended to you, the public, to visit the Logan County Public Library during February, Black History Month, to participate in this historical event.
Looking over my life, I realize that I am who I am simply because of God’s grace. I’m very blessed with what God has blessed me with and the position I’m in and I enjoy serving the City of Russellville. Stay blessed and visit the display at the Logan County Public Library.
The Logan County Public Library hours are Monday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Tuesday and Wednesday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
