On June 11, 2022, Logan County Attorney Joe Ross was the guest speaker for the Russellville-Logan County NAACP 42nd Freedom Fund Banquet at the Russellville Parks and Recreation Sportsman’s Club.
Ross is serving his third term as Logan County Attorney and is currently running unopposed for his fourth term this fall. He was first elected office in 2010. Joe is one of three county attorney representatives on the Prosecutors Advisory Council, the administrative body that oversees the Kentucky Unified Prosecutorial System.
Ross is currently on the Board of Directors for the Kentucky County Attorneys Association, serving his second term with the organization, after first being appointed in 2016. In addition to his responsibilities county attorney, he has been in private practice since 2008, presently as partner in the law firm Ross and Teal.
A 2006 graduate of the University of Kentucky College of Law, Ross is also a 2003 graduate of Western Kentucky University with degrees in Psychology, Sociology, and Criminology. He currently resides in Russellville with his wife Amy, who has a Masters Degree in Mental Health Counseling.
