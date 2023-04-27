Harriet Tubman once said, “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have within you the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars to change the world.” Some dreams go beyond a small change but will have lasting, generational effects on those around you. Logan County is home to one of those dreamers, but she’s not just dreaming.
Amanda Mayes is a parent-educator at the Chandlers School working with special needs students. She knows first-hand the challenges and struggles of raising special-needs children, two of her four children have special needs.
“I wanted something that could help a multitude of people — those with learning disabilities, intellectual delays, or physical disabilities. I want to be able to provide resources for parents just starting on this journey, but also for those who maybe feel like they’ve been on the journey but just not sure what to do next,” shared Mayes. Her dream doesn’t stop at making changes for students at school.
She says her plans include advocacy by “changing local and state laws by writing legislators to make policy changes for these specific individuals.” However, keeping her vision on Logan County is too small for her dream of the future.
“There are more resources and advocacy in Warren County than there are in Logan County, Muhlenberg County, or Todd County. The rural areas just don’t have as many resources available,” shared Mayes. She admits helping as many people as possible means they might be able to start a local program for their area to help more families. Advocacy and education is just the tip of the iceberg in Mayes’ dream.
“Creating specific events for special needs individuals, or maybe getting discounted rates for events in the community, to attend so they can be included more as a part of our community is something I’d like to see,” she shared; then added, “Providing the organizers with knowledge of what they can do to create a place for people to go to if they are overstimulated to calm down and recharge is equally important.”
She continued, “Those with sensory disorders can easily become overstimulated and just need a place to reset to keep going, because it can become more than they can handle.”
In Mayes’ experience, she said, “I have found most people are very kind, especially in a small rural community. Many times, they don’t know what to do or how to help. They would if they knew, they just don’t know and I want to provide that education.” She says education is always the key element.
“I created this because I have special needs children, both with genetic disorders,” began Mayes. She added, “Two years ago when I began working at the school, I realized there are so many needs out there, and not just for my children, but for others as well.”
She said, “I don’t work with just students who have special needs. Some may have dyslexia or a delay in math.” Education is the driving force behind Mayes’ passion.
The “this” that Mayes refers to falls under ARC of Logan County. According to their website, ARC is “at the forefront of the fight for the civil rights and inclusion of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.”
One takeaway that Mayes wants people to know is, “These kids with disabilities have so many abilities. They may not be able to play sports because of their motor delays, but they may be great at memorization or learning and those are life skills and that person could be a bank teller or a teacher.” These abilities are something Mayes hopes to foster in children and young adults so they can be independent to the most of their ability.
“Some day, I’d like to have volunteers who will teach what they know to special needs individuals in something similar to an apprenticeship. We all want our children to grow up, have a job, and live on their own,” she shared. For this to happen, as much as abilities allow, Mayes said, “I want to spread awareness in the job community for people to be willing to employ these people who have a harnessed skill set is a great advantage they have. Sometimes they just need to be given a chance.”
“I hope people latch onto the idea of helping those who need a little extra help. I want our community to rally together to be non-judgmental toward things we don’t understand and to be willing to help others,” said Mayes.
