Summer is a time to take a break. Surviving the heat hopefully means pausing school for a couple of months, finding sand and water at a beach or local water park, and taking a week or two to do almost anything but the routine.
The good news is you don’t always have to go far for reprieve. That is why Russellville United Methodist Temple decided to start the Summer & 7th Block Party series.
The mission was simple: provide good food, frozen treats, and fun that everyone could enjoy. We had no idea that we would see around 120 people fill the lawn as free burgers, hot dogs, and shaved ice were given out to literally anyone within an earshot. People of all ages showed up and stuck around for food, face painting, and a bounce house. Best of all, though, a helping of hope was available to all who made it to Summer & 7th as the growing contemporary worship team from the Temple sang and Pastor Michael Romans presented the gospel of Jesus for all.
Arguably, 2022 might be the first summer since 2019 that many have felt safe enough to join the crowd. The pandemic wore us all down as we tried to keep ourselves and each other well; but if last month was any indication, people are itching for life to begin again and for that sense of hope as the pandemic passes. What better way to start over?
The Summer & 7th Block Party series kicked off on June 10 and continues July 8 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on the Rhea Stadium lawn, hosted by Russellville United Methodist Temple with shaved ice provided by The Filling Station. The final two events will be Aug. 20 and Sept. 10 at the same time.
— Staff report
