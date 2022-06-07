Beneath the sunny North Carolina skies, Sunday, May 29th, NASCAR fans, and the nation honored and remembered 37 of our country’s heroes. Thirty-seven of the finest men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy every day. One of the 37 honored during this year’s Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was Logan County’s Cpl Joshua Moore, whose name was on the Stewart-Haas Racing car #41, driven by Cole Custer. And it happened because a mother’s fear, the love for a sport, and a friend’s loyalty have collided in an only-going-to-happen-once opportunity to honor a local fallen hero.
“My greatest fear is that Josh will be forgotten,” says Carolyn Moore, mother of U.S. Army Cpl. Joshua Moore, who died May 30, 2007, from an IED explosion in southern Baghdad, Iraq. Two others also died in the blast, and one was severely wounded. Her plea and a friend of Josh have made it possible for Josh to be honored this weekend.
When the boys were young, Josh lived on Lewisburg Road, and Blake Meacham had parents living on Coopertown Road and just down the street from Josh. Remembering those years, Blake says, “We’d go through the woods between the two roads to visit each other. It was always Josh, Dustin Epley, Josh’s best friend in the entire world, and me. We were always hanging out together, even though they were two years older than me.” Their friendship flourished and has remained true after Josh’s passing.
“About six years ago, I watched the Memorial Day NASCAR race, the Coca-Cola 600. The race on this weekend is always the longest of the year,” says Blake. He continued, “NASCAR started this program where they feature the name of a fallen soldier on each car for the race. You know, just a small way to show appreciation to these families who have made many sacrifices. And it just hit me. I’m like, how awesome would it be if I could somehow get somebody to honor Josh during this race?” Before embarking on his quest, Blake wanted to get permission from the one person to whom he wanted to bring some good news — Carolyn.
“His father, Jeff “Seymour” Moore, passed away maybe 5-6 years after Josh passed away. Then Carolyn’s sister passed away a year or two after Seymour. So, my thinking behind it first was Josh, but just trying to give them some good news was all I wanted to do,” said Blake. He continued, “Because I can remember like it was yesterday. His mom said, ‘Please don’t forget. Just please, don’t forget Josh. Don’t forget.’ I’ve never forgotten, and I just wanted some good news for her and the family. So, I asked her for her permission. I explained what NASCAR does in that race, and I just wanted to get her permission for me to try and make this happen.” “I told him to go for it. It would be a great way to honor Josh,” said Carolyn. Blake admits he had no idea how difficult it would be to find a team to choose Josh for their car.
“The first two years basically, I just sent emails or posted social media messages, and that was it,” he says. “Then, the last three years I contacted every race team. I don’t know how many hundreds of emails and social media messages I made. They were basically the story of what happened to Josh and how recently, with the loss of her husband and sister, just saying like the great way to honor Josh and the family that made that sacrifice,” he added, then continued, “I have a couple of connections in NASCAR, and I kind of passed the story along a few times and to nobody’s fault, it just never came to fruition. So I was kind of, I wouldn’t say disappointed, but I was going to keep trying until I couldn’t try anymore.” Then, it happened.
Blake says, “So this all finally happened because I am a sales manager at Carpenter Company and travel for them during the week. I had a meeting with a company in early January this year in Dalton, Ga. So I go down there, and I walk into the office. There’s a guy who introduces himself as Kevin Moser and says he’s from Hickory, N.C. Now, I would say I’m a little bit of a NASCAR historian, so when he said that about Hickory, N.C., that’s like, you know, grassroots racing where NASCAR started at, and so I said, ‘Oh heck! That’s NASCAR country,’ and he said, ‘I go to church with this guy and his family. Well, you’re a little bit young; you probably don’t know who these people are,’ and I was like, ‘Yeah, that guy’s father won the Bush championship in 1982, and then in ‘84, he switched to a different team. So we ended up talking after the meeting, probably an hour and a half.”
“It never even crossed my mind to ask him to pass along Josh’s story. I was like, ‘Hey, I’ve been trying to get my buddy’s name on a car, and I haven’t had any luck, but I’m gonna continue to try.’ Kevin said, ‘Why don’t you send me an email,” continued Blake. Moser didn’t make any promises but said, “I will pass it along to the couple of people I know, and one of the guys I know would at least get it to the right person.” Blake responded, “Thank you for even asking to do that for me. I really appreciate it.” He then continued, “Of course, I didn’t really look too much into it with the way my luck has gone with this. I just appreciated the guy saying he would pass it along for me.”
Fast forward to March. “It was my birthday, and I was out of town in Springfield, Mo. I was feeling down about not being home for my birthday, and I was bored. I don’t like sitting still in a hotel room and wishing I was home anyway, so I went to get something to eat,” explains Blake. “I had a short drive to get back to my hotel room, and as soon as I pull out on the road, my work phone goes ‘ding,’ and five or six text messages come through. I’m like, ‘Who the heck was texting on my work phone?’ Then the phone rang, it was Kevin. I thought he was calling about the customer we discussed was going to place an order. He said, ‘They’re gonna do it.’ I’m like, ‘If you guys could just send us some specs, that way you aren’t waiting on things.’ So, he said, ‘They’re gonna do it,’ and I’m like ‘What?’ and he said, ‘They’re gonna do it.’ The second time I said, ‘What?’, it hit me,” he continued. Kevin had sent contact information for some people at Stewart-Haas Racing.
When it came time to tell Carolyn the great news, Blake first called Josh’s sister, Ashley Bobbett. Blake said, “I’m close with Ashley, so I called her the night before and told her. I wanted her to be there with her mom the next night to make sure she answered because I would be on the phone with the race team.”
When the call came, Carolyn said, “Blake has worked for years to make this happen, and I was tickled! At the same time, Josh and his dad were the race fans, and I just felt like I’m not the one who should be there for this.”
Ashley recalls, “My first thought was ‘This is not gonna happen.’ Blake called back and said, ‘This is the time for the call with Stewart-Hass Racing,’ and I think that is when it finally set in.” She continued, “Seeing the race on television and seeing Cpl. Moore on the front of that NASCAR was just a very proud moment for me. It was a very emotional day to see my brother honored that way. Here I am, sitting on the couch with my new grandchild in my arms; my twins had just graduated from high school hours ago, and it was the 15th anniversary of Josh’s passing.”
Although the family could not travel to Charlotte for the race, Carolyn said, “I’m honored that Blake did this. It shows me how much Josh’s friendship meant to Blake.” She continued, “It brings me comfort knowing they were together watching the race from heaven.”
To Blake, Ashley says, “All of your hard work and dedication has paid off. The love and honor showed my brother was an indescribable experience. You didn’t show the world who Cpl. Moore was, but instead who Josh Moore was, and I can never thank you enough for doing this. It was all amazing.” She adds, “Logan County showed up and out in support of Josh, the race, the driver, the sport, and I can never thank you enough.”
