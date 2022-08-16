On Saturday, Aug. 13, just before 3:30 a.m., Kentucky State Police Post 3 was requested by the Logan County Sheriff’s Department to conduct a death investigation in the Olmstead community.
Logan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 600 Block of Kenny Stratton Road and located a deceased male. KSP informed troopers and detectives responded to the scene.
Preliminary investigation has revealed Joshua D. Burks, 20, of Clarksville, Tenn. was shot by an individual who fled the scene. Burks was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Logan County Coroner’s Office.
Kentucky State Police are requesting that anyone with any information or leads concerning the death of Burks, contact Detective Graham Rutherford with KSP Post 3 at 270-782-2010. Detective Rutherford was assisted by the Logan County Sheriffs Department and the Logan County Coroners Office.
No further information is available for release at this time.
