According to magistrate Tyler Davenport, now is the time to begin the process of putting together specifications to prepare to bid out the project of constructing new towers and moving others that will enhance the county’s multi-site digital radio system.
Davenport is part of a committee assigned to work with Wilson Communications, which was hired by the county to maintain the radio system and bring it to where it needs to be. Since the system’s installation over a decade ago, connection issues have plagued many emergency services agencies including fire, police, and ambulance, who while out in the field at times, cannot get a signal back to dispatch, causing an unsafe situation.
One of the biggest realities is the lack of a repeater site in the southern part of the county where most of the problems are coming from. There are also a few connection issues in the northern part of the county as well.
In 2009, the Joint Emergency Communications Operations Board (JECOB) made a plea to the fiscal court for a new radio system because the current analog system was overloaded and emergency services were having trouble then getting through to the Emergency Communications Center (ECC-911). The fiscal court purchased the NexEdge digital radio system from Kenwood for over half-a-million dollars. The system called for five phases to included transmission sites in Lewisburg, Russellville, and Auburn, and an option for Adairville. Adairville’s site was never completed.
“The committee is ready to spec out and put out for bid additional radio towers and additional equipment,” said Davenport. “We’ve been kicking that can down the road for a while now and we need to move on this. Derek Wilson has assessed the system and has pinpointed what the issues are. He knows where we need to have our towers for the best coverage. We hired Derek to come in and tweak our system the best he can. He knows our system like the back of his hand and he knows what we need to have full-service coverage. The investment of infrastructure will always be there.”
Davenport said he believes any issue involving the 911 system needs to be at the forefront.
“I think there is one thing people won’t have a problem with, and that’s having the most efficient 911 they want and deserve,” said Davenport.
Specifications for the project are expected in the next couple of weeks. Bids will follow.
