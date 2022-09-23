Logan County Schools were accepted into the League of Innovative Schools, a national coalition of forward-thinking K-12 school districts organized by Digital Promise, a global nonprofit working to expand opportunity for every learner by bringing together solutions across research, practice, and technology.

Logan County Schools was selected from a competitive national pool of applicants based on its educational leadership, demonstrated commitment to equity and excellence, innovative vision for learning, and key achievements.

