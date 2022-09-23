Logan County Schools were accepted into the League of Innovative Schools, a national coalition of forward-thinking K-12 school districts organized by Digital Promise, a global nonprofit working to expand opportunity for every learner by bringing together solutions across research, practice, and technology.
Logan County Schools was selected from a competitive national pool of applicants based on its educational leadership, demonstrated commitment to equity and excellence, innovative vision for learning, and key achievements.
“Logan County Schools is proud to join this prestigious academic community,” said Superintendent Paul M. Mullins. “We are grateful to provide more innovative learning opportunities for our students and high-quality professional development for our staff as we prepare each of our students for life’s journey.”
The Digital Promise League of Innovative Schools, launched at the White House under President Barack Obama within the United States Department of Education in 2011, accepts new members through an open application process once per year.
Logan County Schools is one of 28 school districts selected this year. The full list of members can be found at digitalpromise.org/districts.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on learning, but it has also emphasized the need to introduce innovative educational approaches to better meet students’ needs,” said Dewayne J. McClary, senior director of Networks and Partnerships at Digital Promise. “The League strives to build a collaborative of close-knit districts that work together on shared priorities to design, validate, champion, and scale effective, innovative learning opportunities to advance equity and excellence for every student.”
League members are represented by their superintendent, who commits to:
Attend biannual League meetings, which feature classroom visits, collaborative problem-solving, and relationship-building with peers and partners;
Participate in League cohorts and research and development (R&D) pilots focusing on a broad range of topics relevant to the changing needs and priorities of school districts;
Support Digital Promise research and provide critical feedback so it translates easily into classroom experiences and expands what we know about teaching and learning;
Engage with entrepreneurs to advance edtech product development steeped in the latest learning science and meets district needs; and
Participate in the League’s professional learning community by connecting with other members online, in person, and at each other’s school districts.
Working with educators, researchers, technology leaders, and communities, Digital Promise and the League of Innovative Schools provide an environment for superintendents and district leaders to share and learn from best practices; leverage research and participate in continuous improvement models; engage in R&D projects with peers to address education’s biggest challenges, and implement new technologies and innovations in their school systems.
The League will officially welcome new members at its fall meeting. The new members’ entrance into the League extends the network’s reach to more than 150 districts across 38 states and expands its cumulative impact to 4.4 million students served over time.
