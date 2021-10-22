Red River Rendezvous well attended

The 25th Annual Primitive Camp Meeting and Rendezvous held Oct. 8-10 at the historic Red River Meeting House in Schochoh was very well attended.
“It was a very interesting weekend,” said Tom Ruley, founder-organizer of the yearly event.
Dutch Sheets, a well-known Christian speaker mentioned the Rendezvous in one of his “Give Me 15” devotionals which created a lot of interest in the site.
“We have had hundreds of visitors in the past year and a half who told us they heard about it from his daily devotional,” said Ruley adding, “We send out a newsletter twice a year and add people as they sign the registry.”
Ruley further stated the church services were very well attended as well.
“The weather was so beautiful that we were able to have our services outdoors,” said Ruley.
The Primitive Camp Meeting and Rendezvous take those who attend a step back in history. A living history event that transports you back to the year 1800, according to Dreama Ruley, Toms’s wife.
The event, which features an encampment of period-dressed participants, was canceled last year due to the impending weather forecast.
The Red River Meeting House is the site of the Second Great Awakening, a major religious movement in the United States in the first part of the nineteenth century. The meeting was organized by the Presbyterian minister James McGready in Logan County and several preachers took part.
