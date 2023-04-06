The Logan County Grand Jury convened on March 24, 2023, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
The Logan County Grand Jury convened on March 24, 2023, and returned in open court indictments against the following individuals:
Jesse L. Bailey — Burglary, 3rd Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Shoplifting.
Robert B. Chestnut — Assault 4th Degree, Minor Injury; Strangulation, 1st Degree; Intimidating a Participant in Legal Process.
Eric S. Covington — Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 3rd Offense, Hydrocodone; Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Steven Dakota Ford — Burglary, 3rd Degree; Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Shoplifting; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Mary E. Harding — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Auto, $1,000 or More but U/$10,000 (2 counts).
Dakota J. Harrell — Assault, 3rd Degree — EMS, Fire, Rescue Squad; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Alcohol Intoxication in a Public Place, 1st/2nd Offense; Resisting Arrest.
Latasha A. Hayes — Burglary, 3rd Degree; Complicity, Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Shoplifting.
Justin W. Henning — Receiving Stolen Property, $10,000 or More; Possession of Controlled Substance, 1st Degree, 1st Offense, Methamphetamine; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia — Buy/Possess; C.D.L., Operating Vehicle While Suspended; Persistent Felony Offender, 1st Degree.
Joshua D. Johnson — Theft by Unlawful Taking or Disposition, Auto, $1,000 or More but U/$10,000 (2 counts).
Dametre R. Meeks — Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000 (2 counts).
Justice E. Meeks — Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000 (2 counts).
Wyatt A. Miller — Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; Attempt, Sexual Abuse, 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years of Age; Attempt, Sodomy, 1st Degree.
Paul D. Nourse — Burglary, 2nd Degree; Violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Criminal Mischief, 2nd Degree.
Robert J. Ransom — Receiving Stolen Property, Over $1,000 but Under $10,000 (2 counts).
Phillip Roberts — Burglary, 2nd Degree (2 counts); Criminal Trespassing, 1st Degree (2 counts); Criminal Trespassing, 3rd Degree; Failure to Notify Address Change to Dept of Transportation; Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd Degree.
Gregory L. Shields — Bail Jumping, 1st Degree.
The function of the Grand Jury is to determine whether there is sufficient competent evidence to believe that a crime has been committed by a specific individual. This does not mean those individuals are guilty of a crime. The innocence or guilt is finally determined by a petit jury at trial.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Neil Kerr extends his gratitude to each, and every grand juror involved in this meeting of the Logan County Grand Jury.
Note:
Names and charges are supplied by the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney to the news media after the Grand Jury returns the indictments in open court to the Circuit Judge. The same indictments are of public record at the Circuit Court Clerk’s Office. The specific identity of the person indicted is included in the original or amended indictment.
