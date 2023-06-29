After taking her first World Games rhythmic gymnastics All-Around Gold Medal, Russellville rhythmic gymnast Lee Dockins completed her set with a clean sweep of the individual event Gold Medals recently at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin, Germany.
Opening with the ball event, Dockins posted a score of 13.688, 1.263 points better than Silver Medalist Aylin Marin of Costa Rica with Theodora Lera of Greece took the Bronze. Next in the hoop Dockins’ 13.775 was nearly two points better than Marin with Lizette Niura Zurita of Bolivia taking the Bronze. In the clubs, Dockins posted a 13.525 with Marin and Niura Zurita again taking the Silver and Bronze, respectively. The final event of the Games proved to be the closest Dockins scoring 13.163 in the ribbon, 1.200 ahead of Marin, with Niura Zurita again grabbing Bronze.
