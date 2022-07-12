Lightning causes field fire

Lightning struck a wheat field on J Montgomery Road in Russellville Friday when the storm blew through catching the scrub on fire. Amy Alford who lives beside the field said thankfully the rain came right after. “Thank goodness the Lord brought the rain when he did,” said Alford adding, “The fire was moving quickly toward woods and some houses.”
Russellville Rural Fire Chief Cheryl Allen said, “Thank goodness it was extinguished quickly with help from the rain.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, lightning-related fires are more common in June through August and in the late afternoon and evening. In addition, these fires tend to be larger than fires started by human causes.
