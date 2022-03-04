Nathan Watkins, protecting our freedoms

While growing up, one of the most challenging parts for anyone is deciding what to do with the rest of your life. Some people make it to high school graduation before they make the decision. Some make the decision every other week or month and still aren’t sure they’ve made the right choice. Others, well, they know early on what their future looks like, where they will go, what they will be doing, and a lucky few know who will be by their side the entire way. United States Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Nathan Watkins, a 2011 graduate of Logan County High, fell into the second group.
A son of Duane and Lisa (Lack) Watkins, Nathan says, “I decided to become a United States Marine in 6th grade in Mrs. Brooks’ English class. We had a reading assignment, and we had to choose a book to read and write a paper on it. While I don’t remember the report, I read the book a dozen times, staying up late to keep reading “The Journal of Patrick Seamus Flaherty.” And so, Nathan’s path in life was set.
After speaking with Major General Jerry Humble about the United States Marine Corps, Nathan joined one day after his 17th birthday at the end of his junior year at Logan County High School. “During my senior year, I trained and listened to my mentors CSM Joseph Brockman, SGM Steven Malnar, and Coach Greg Howard. On June 13, 2011, I reported to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C.,” he added.
“After 13 weeks, I graduated boot camp and reported to the School of Infantry at Camp Geiger, N.C. During my 10 weeks of training there, I earned the Military Occupational Specialty of 0311, Infantry Rifleman. While at the School of Infantry, I was selected to serve at Marine Barracks Washington (MBW) D.C. and a Ceremonial Marcher in Company B from December 2011 — June 2014. During my tour at MBW, I served as a Squad Leader, a Non-commissioned officer in charge of the dignified transfer detail for Company B, executing 27 Dignified transfers of fallen Americans, including ambassador Christopher Stevens who was killed in the Benghazi attack,” he continued.
Before his first deployment, Nathan’s next assignment took him to Camp Lejeune, N.C. “After my tour at MBW, I reported to Company C, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment (1/6) in Camp Lejeune, N.C. I served as Infantry Squad Leader for the majority of my time at the unit, deploying overseas twice,” says the young Marine. “My first deployment was on the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit in 2016. My company was attached to the USS Whidbey Island and located in the Mediterranean, Persian Gulf, and Africa. My second deployment was a fast turnaround. We received word 30 days before we heard that our company would deploy to Syria,” he said.
Nathan hadn’t entirely pieced together his dream life, although that would soon change. During the time between the first two deployments, Nathan met the love of his life, Alexandra “Alex” Vosler, daughter of Jay and Julia (Davidoff) Vosler and University of Alabama alumni.
“I just returned from my first deployment, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, in December of 2016. In March of 2017, I visited my friend, Jason Davis, attending the University of Alabama. My truck broke down before arriving in Tuscaloosa, forcing me to extend my leave a week and stay in Alabama. On March 28 I went to dinner with Jason and his girlfriend, Kayla, for Jason’s Birthday. Kayla had invited Alex out that night to eat with us, and that’s when we met. The next few days in Alabama, Alex and I spent as much time together as possible having our first date at a rifle range after she informed me she had never fired a firearm in her life,” remembers Nathan.
The relationship between Nathan and Alex took off fast. “I believe it was because she was a student at the University of Alabama, and I was stationed in North Carolina,” says Nathan. When asked how he knew Alex was the person he wanted to spend his life with, he said, “I have never experienced anyone dropping everything or spending so many hours driving to spend a day or two together. Alex continuously made the drive to N.C. to visit. When I received the news about my deployment to Syria, she didn’t complain. She was supportive, and even though she had no clue what it entailed, she stuck with me. My best friends, Jason and Kayla, also knew Alex and trusted her. From the start, Alex was always what I thought about during long days/weeks of training in the North Carolina swamps or 110-degree sun in Syria.” He added, “If I had to pinpoint one thing, I believe it would be her openness to my way of life. I’m a farm boy from Kentucky and a Marine, and she was a lady from New York. She showed an interest in my life and wanted to understand me and what I do. I don’t think she fully understands my job description, but she has tried to understand it since we met.”
Thinking of that second deployment, Nathan said, “Alex and I had only been dating six months at the time and were in a long-distance relationship. It was a rude awakening for her to find out I could be deployed to a combat zone with that little warning; however, Alex sent so many care packages to my Marines we could sustain ourselves and me. She even sent a coffee pot and gallons of coffee. My squad set up a rotation where one person would wake up and make coffee for everyone before starting our daily/nightly operations. We returned home from Syria four days before Christmas.” Their engagement soon followed.
“We were engaged on Feb. 17, 2019,” Alex said. “I decided to wait until 2020 to avoid stressing about planning a wedding in nine months. Before COVID, we planned a wedding of over 150 people, including family and friends. The pandemic forced us to reduce the numbers to 38 guests total with our closest friends and immediate family. We laugh about the fact we postponed the wedding into 2020 for Alex to avoid the stress, but it resulted in her having to plan the wedding three times before we could be married on Oct. 21, 2020.”
SGM Steven Malnar said of Nathan, “He’s one of the best we’ve ever had in our program.” Nathan’s accomplishments speak for themselves. He has completed Recruit Training at Parris Island, S.C.; School of Infantry; Advance Infantryman Course; Infantry Small Unit Leader Course and Marine Combat Instructor Course at Camp Geiger, N.C.; Joint Service NCO Seminar at Washington Navy Yard in Washington, D.C.; Foreign Weapons Instructor Course and Corporals Course at Quantico, Va.; Non-Lethal Tactics Course at Camp Lejeune, N.C.; Sergeants Course at Camp Johnson, N.C., and Officer Candidate School in Quantico, Va.
Life for the newlyweds won’t be slowing down any time soon. “After completing my tour at 1/6, I reported to Camp Geiger to be a Combat Instructor. I graduated top of my class and was assigned orders to The Basic School in Quantico, Va.,” said Nathan, who currently teaches infantry tactics to newly commissioned Marine Corps Officers. “I have graduated three companies of officers. I also serve as the Section Leader for the Platoon Tactics Group. I oversee platoon-level instruction for all companies going through The Basic School,” said Nathan, who also added, “I recently graduated from Officer Candidates School. I will be attending Penn State University pursuing a degree in kinesiology, or the study of the body’s movement. Once I graduate, I will be commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the Marine Corps.” The couple is expecting their first child in April 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.