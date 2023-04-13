A fatal collision involving a motorcycle and a school van occurred on Monday, April 10th in Bowling Green, Ky.
According to the Bowling Green Police Department Traffic Collision Report, at approximately 2 p.m. at the intersection of Dishman Lane and Turner Court in Bowling Green, Ky., a Logan County School District van, driven by Greta Winchester, 50, of Russellville, Ky., was on Russellville Road attempting to make a left turn to go into Wendy’s parking lot. Winchester stated she looked before turning and did not see any vehicles coming in the opposing direction. As she was executing her left turn, she suddenly saw a motorcycle driven by Edin Redzic, 43, of Bowling Green, Ky. coming “very fast.” The van and Redzic collided. According to the report, the motorcycle was traveling “too fast for the conditions.”
