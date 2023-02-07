Laotis Buckley appeared in Logan County Circuit Court Thursday for his arraignment in connection to the killing of Fort Campbell soldier Joshua D. Burks on Aug. 13, on Kenny Stratton Road in Logan County.
Buckley, 25, of Hopkinsville, Ky. pled not guilty to the crime of complicity to murder, the charge he was indicted for on Dec. 15, 2022, for “intentionally promoting or facilitating the murder of Burks,” according to the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Logan County Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks set a jury trial for Aug. 28, 2023, in the case.
This in not the first time Buckley has been in trouble with the law. He was also indicted for being a persistent felony offender out of Christian County.
Logan County Assistant Commonwealth Attorney Nathan Beard stated in court Thursday that Buckley and the juvenile who was in the vehicle with him at the time of the shooting blame each other for the shots that were fired.
According to the arrest warrant, a minor was in the rear passenger seat with Buckley in the front passenger seat, a firearm was discharged 11 times, with three projectiles hitting a vehicle belonging to Burks.
Jaquavon Poindexter, 21, of Hopkinsville, Ky. was arrested on Sept. 22, 2022. Like Buckley, he was indicted Dec. 15, 2022, on one count of murder, the Commonwealth saying he intentionally shot and killed Burks.
According to the Kentucky State Police Post 3 investigation, Poindexter was at a field/barn party on Kenny Stratton Road with a minor and another adult (Buckley). Poindexter discharged a firearm once as they were leaving the party in a vehicle belonging to Poindexter’s mother, killing Burks. Following the shooting, the three individuals fled from Kenny Stratton Road.
Burks was a soldier with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). He was in the 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. He was born in Visalia, Calif. on July 11, Burks enlisted in the U.S. Army from San Jose in 2020 as a signal support systems specialist. In July 2020, he attended One Station Unit Training at Fort Jackson, S.C. Upon graduation, he was assigned to Fort Gordon, Ga., and attended signal Advanced Individual Training in October 2020. Burks was then assigned to A Battery, 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery Regiment — Fort Campbell, as a signal support systems specialist. Specialist Burks’ awards and decorations include National Defense Service Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Army Service Ribbon.
